The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Raise Some Dough For Claire House

Published: 15th September 2020 09:37

This October, you can take part in the Butterfly Bake to help raise funds for Claire House children's hospice in Clatterbridge, Wirral.

Simply make up some butterfly cakes, breads, biscuits, brownies or other delicious baked goodies and hold a bake sale (keeping in mind government guidelines on social distancing, details here).

The Butterfly Bake is named after the bereavement care provided in the Butterfly Suites at Claire House. Money raised through your bake sales could support this vital care.

So far this year, Claire House has supported 55 local families who had lost a child, either at the Butterfly Suites in the hospice or in the families' homes. You can help make sure that Claire House are there for any families that need the care and facilities, by donning your aprons and getting your bake on this October.

To take part, simply complete the form here and choose to receive your Butterfly Bake Pack by email or in the post. Then simply choose a bake sale location (virtual is of course fine), date and time, get baking, and raise some dough for Claire House.

 

