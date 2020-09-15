  • Bookmark this page

Volunteers Give Flint Meadow a Tidy Up

Published: 15th September 2020 16:09

The Friends of Flint Meadow in Neston give the area a much needed tidy this week.

Volunteers Give Flint Meadow a Tidy UpVolunteers from the Friends group during the tidy-up session.

For a couple of hours on Tuesday 15 September, volunteers cleared vegetation from the main pathway. As you can see in the 'before' and 'after' photos below, the path now appears to be twice the width and has been made much safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Volunteers Give Flint Meadow a Tidy UpBefore and after, the pathway now appears to have doubled in width.

Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell, Chair of the Friends of Flint Meadow, said: "The event was organised by our secretary, Alan.

"We have already received very positive feedback from local residents and we intend to make these 'working party' days a regular event. We will also be continuing to organise litter picks and, in cooperation with Cheshire West and Chester Council, we will endeavour to remove accumulated rubbish which has been blocking the brook."

If you'd like to volunteer to join the group in their endeavours, you can contact Steve by email.

Comments

