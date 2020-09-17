Beware TV Licence Scam

Published: 17th September 2020 15:15

A reader has written in to warn other Neston residents to be on the look out for a scam email purporting to be from TV Licensing.

As you can see in the image below, the email from 'confirmation@tvlicensing.co.uk' advises that the recipient's bank has declined a direct debit renewal payment. The poor use of the English language was something of a giveaway, as was the fact that the recipient had already recently paid for their licence, but it could result in some people being conned.

In particular, if you have elderly relatives, neighbours or friends who may be over 75 and required to purchase a licence following the recent rule changes, please make them aware that these sort of scams are all too common.

For more information about current scams and to report a fraud attempt, visit the Action Fraud website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.