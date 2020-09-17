Neston Nomads Need More Football Coaches

Published: 17th September 2020 15:37

Neston Nomads require new coaches to help with some of their teams.

Would you be willing to volunteer some time to coach a variety of kids within the club? Spaces are currently available to coach the Under 8s team and U14s Girls' team. There are also Assistant Coach roles open if you would like to learn the ropes.

The club will provide as much support as you need and will arrange for you to undertake relevant courses as required.

If you would like to get involved, please contact Carl Bishop on bish2707@live.co.uk or Paul Davis on davispaul@aol.com.

