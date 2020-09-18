Order Your Traditional Wirral Turkey For Christmas

Published: 18th September 2020 07:32

It's time once again to order your Traditional bronze, black or white turkey and all the trimmings from Willaston-based Traditional Wirral Turkeys



Sally Lee's 40 plus years of experience goes into producing the best turkey possible and Traditional Wirral Turkeys are only available directly from the farm and three high quality local butchers.

This year, the farm will be operating a drive-through collection service from the farm on the 22 and 23 December. Sally says: "We are confident we can offer a safe and efficient service to all our customers. If circumstances change, and the Covid guidelines are relaxed, we will open the shop as usual. Either way you can still enjoy your Christmas turkey!"

ORDERING

Wirral Black, Bronze and White turkeys are available to be the centrepiece of your Christmas dinner this year. Along with all the trimmings - gammon, sausages and bacon from Gloucester Old Spot pigs farmed at Leahurst Farm in Willaston.

Plus, a range of 'Extras' supplied by The Butcher's Wife, including stuffings and sauces, gluten-free & vegetarian options. Natural ingredients, quality and flavour are just a few of the traditional values attributed to this delicious range of homemade extras.

1. Order and pay via BACS

Complete the order form, pay now by BACS and collect from the farm on 22/23 December. Click here to place your order and pay.

2. Order by phone or email

By telephone 0151 348 1624 or Email to info@traditionalwirralturkeys.co.uk, reserve your produce and pay by cash or cheque (sorry no credit/debit cards at the farm) on collection.

3. Order and pay by Credit/Debit card or Paypal

Complete the order form, pay now by credit/debit card (Paypal) and collect from the farm on 22/23 December. Click here to place your order and pay.

COLLECTION

Come on Tuesday 22 December or Wednesday 23 December from 9.00am until 6.00pm from our farm in Willaston. There will be a drive through collection service in operation. Should Covid circumstances ease we will offer our famous festive treats of warm mince pies, mulled wine and sherry in the shop as usual.

Traditional Wirral Turkeys



The Coach House,

Heath Lane,

Childer Thornton,

Cheshire

CH66 7NN

Tel: 0151 348 1624

Email: info@traditionalwirralturkeys.co.uk

