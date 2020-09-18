Chapel House Care Invests in the Future

Published: 18th September 2020 14:16

Chapel House Care, which runs two care homes in Puddington, near Neston, has unveiled the results of its recent investment.

Chapel House - open to new enquiries and Covid-secure.

During lockdown, the owner of The Chapel House and Plessington Court has extensively refurbished the homes, put up new signage and launched new branding and a new website.

Chapel House care owner Cathrina Moore has also created visitor pods in each home to allow more than one family member at a time to visit loved ones. The Covid-19 proof pods recently featured on BBC Look North and allow families to see each other in a completely safe environment without the risk of infection.

Cllr Louise Gittins (left) pictured with Care Home Manager Jackie Jones and owner Cathrina Moore, trying out the new visitor 'pod'

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington.

Cathrina, an Admiral Nurse and whose parents - both registered mental health nurses - established the business, said: "Chapel House has been an integral part of my life for over 30 years. I am passionate about caring for people living with the symptoms of dementia and enabling them to live the best life they can.

"We are more than happy to invest in both of our homes so we can provide an even better service to our residents and their families."

Plessington Court

At the start of lockdown, the homes closed their doors to new admissions and non-essential visitors to protect their residents. The homes are currently Covid-free and are accepting new admissions following Covid-secure policies.

Anyone interested in more information or a virtual tour of the facilities can contact Jackie Jones, the Registered Manager and a nurse, on 0151 336 2323 or email manager@chapelhouse.care

www.chapelhouse.care

