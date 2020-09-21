Community Champion Bulletin Shares Advice to Avoid Local Lockdown

Published: 21st September 2020 09:55

Cheshire West and Chester Council recently set up a Community Champion Network to help build on the community response in the borough since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Network members can be anyone who has strong links with their local community and could share important information and advice about COVID-19. This includes people who have already volunteered during the pandemic, community organisations, charities and businesses.

In the most recent bulletin sent out to the network, the Council has offered advice that may help the borough avoid a local lockdown scenario, following the announcement of new measures in neighbouring areas such as Wirral, Liverpool and Warrington that come into effect this week.

All residents are asked to:

keep to the rule of six

wash hands regularly

wear a face covering in places where social distancing may be difficult

social distance by two metres in public.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms of a high fever, new and continuous cough or a change in or loss of taste or smell, get tested by calling: 119 or visiting: nhs.uk/coronavirus.

Workplace advice:

All staff providing table service in hospitality venues are advised to wear face coverings

All hospitality venues should take customer contact details and refuse to serve customers who fail to give details

All venues must enforce strict social distancing, including queues outside premises and drinkers/smokers outside premises

All venues must strictly enforce the rule of six

All retail staff should wear a face covering unless they are always behind a screen

Retail outlets are advised to report generally poor customer compliance with face coverings to Cheshire Police or the local authority

Retail outlets are advised to enforce strict social distancing.

The Council's Environmental Health officers, who are qualified in health and safety, can offer support and advice to businesses, including a site visit, for those that need it. You can notify the council if you spot anything in your local community. An online form is available here to report any concerns.

