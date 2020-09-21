Annual Ness Gardens Photography Competition Now Open

Published: 21st September 2020 10:47

This year's Ness Gardens photo competition is now inviting entries across a range of categories.

2018 Adult Photographer of the Year winner, Andrew Crothall for Nant Mill Country Park.

There are opportunities for photographers young and old, and for entries on paper or via social media.

Up for grabs for the overall winner of the Ness Botanic Gardens Photographic Competition 2020 is a £100 prize, whilst the winner of the Young Persons category will bag £40. All Category Winners will also receive Membership of Ness Gardens for one year.

Categories:

1. Social Media

2. 11-16 years: A maximum of three photos taken at Ness & free to enter, can be entered depicting something plant, garden or wildlife-related that interests you.

3. 10 & under: A maximum of three photos taken at Ness & free to enter, can be entered depicting something plant, garden or wildlife-related that interests you.

4. Plants: Celebrate the plants at Ness and take a photograph of a plant (tree, shrub or flower) either singly, in a group of the same plant, or in a mixed group of plants. Images must be taken at Ness.

5. Landscape: let your imagination flourish during any season and enter a picture taken at Ness of your favourite view, part of Ness or people enjoying the gardens

6. Wilder-Ness: in a world where natural habitats are being depleted, gardens are a haven for wildlife. Ness is home to more than 800 species of animals, insects, birds and fungi. Try and capture an image of the wildlife at Ness

7. Abstract: An abstract view of plants, wildlife or landscapes at Ness. Let your creativity run wild and create a unique piece of photographic art that may not be a literal view of the subject itself

8. Outdoor Spaces: An image taken in your back garden, local park or any favourite outdoor spaces from beaches to woodlands. The image can be a landscape, plants or wildlife

Full details including entry fees can be found on the Ness Gardens website here.

Entries must be received by 4pm on Friday 18 December 2020.

The winners of the 2019 competition will be announced shortly.

