Halloween Can Still Be a Treat With the Neston Pumpkin Trail

Published: 21st September 2020 11:13

In the early days of lockdown many households throughout the local area took part in the Neston Bear Hunt.

This involved putting cuddly toys of all shapes and sizes in windows, to give young children something to hunt for during their daily exercise. People also put pictures of rainbows in their windows and both these things raised spirits all round. Now, a seasonal update is on the cards.

Everyone in the area is invited to join in with the Neston Pumpkin Picture Trail. It's been set up to address the likelihood that traditional 'trick or treat' activities will not be going ahead this Halloween. Although there is currently no hard and fast rule specifically relating to the activity, common sense dictates that travelling from house to house and collecting items from people is not in the spirit of current guidelines.

All you have to do is to paint, draw or print off a picture of a pumpkin and pop it in a window where it can be seen from the street. Then, youngsters can go on a pumpkin search - the idea being that every time they spot one, the adult accompanying them can pop a sweet in their bag.

The beauty of this approach is also that it can go on throughout the school half term holiday, not just on Halloween night itself.

So please, join in - put your pumpkin in your window from Sunday 25th October until 31st October....Happy Halloween!

Follow the Neston Pumpkin Trail page on Facebook here.

