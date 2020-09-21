Little Actors Theatre - Coming Out of Lockdown

Author: Samantha Giblin, LATC Published: 21st September 2020 11:57

Neston based Little Actors Theatre is slowly coming out of lockdown to offer COVID safe performing arts activities.

All of our workshops are led by professional actors who are experienced in theatre, TV and film. A fully risk-assessed programme of work is in place.Two metre social distancing is in place, but this has not stilted our creativity. We have just adapted to a new way of working.

Christmas Plans

For the Autumn term there is a plan for a Christmas project to be filmed at the end of term. Both Theatre Club (under 12s) and our Brightlights Theatre (over 50s), will be getting festive in front of the camera. This project is supported by Neston Town Council.

Autumn Half term Holiday Course

There will also be a half term holiday course for primary school children. Applications are now open and numbers are restricted so apply early to avoid disappointment. Again supported by Neston Town Council.

Access for All - scholarships

As a charity, Little Actors has an access for all policy so low income families are eligible for 50% scholarships and in some cases free places where funding allows. Contact LATC for details.

Survival - Funding

Little Actors has survived this far through the pandemic thanks to funding from The Arts Council, Neston Town Council, CWaC, Cllr Louise Gittins, Cheshire Community Foundation and other grants and donations from the Masons and Enritec.

We are so grateful for the support so far but if we are to survive beyond the new year we need to raise more funding to sustain our charity through to the end of the pandemic. Any support, personal or business would be most welcome.

Workshops and classes on offer

Children and young people

Wednesday 5-7pm - InterACT Youth Theatre (ages 13+)

Saturday 9am - Creative Tots sesisons (coming soon)

Saturday 10.15am - 12.15pm - Theatre Club (5-12s)

Saturday 12.30pm - LAMDA (examination preparation class)

Adults

Tuesday 11.45am - Tap (Intermediate)

Friday 9.30am - Dance fitness

Friday 11am-1pm - Brightlights Theatre (over 50s)

For details contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 / mail@littleactorstheatre.com / www.littleactorstheatre.com

