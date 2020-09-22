Light Up a Life For Wirral St John's

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:02

Wirral Hospice St John's Light up a Life, a part of Wirral life since 1996, will be very different this year making it, in many ways, even more poignant.

From early December, 10,000 beautiful lights will shine out from the trees around the hospice gardens in the run up to and during Christmas, offering the people of Wirral an uplifting and meaningful way, to remember family and friends who are no longer with us.

Support is needed more than ever, which is why the hospice is inviting everyone, individuals and businesses, to sponsor a light to remember their loved ones and to help fund the hospice's cherished medical and nursing services.

Regrettably, due to the COVID-19 restrictions and to keep everyone safe, the hospice has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual outdoor Light up a Life switch-on service, which sadly includes the viewing of loved one's names in the hospice Books of Honour. People who sponsor a light also have the name of the person they are remembering entered into the specially produced books which, for this year, will be available to view online while a personal copy can be pre-ordered for viewing at home.

A Light up a Life card with a personalised greeting will be sent out to all who request one and there is also the opportunity to buy a metallic silver star tree decoration keepsake inscribed with the words, ‘Light up a Life'.

The hospice is endeavouring to reach out to even more families across Wirral this winter, with a pre-recorded service which will be available to view from the comfort of their own homes, via the hospice's website, from 6pm on Sunday 6th December.

The short film will capture the spirit of the lights switch-on, interspersed with carols from a socially-distanced hospice choir featuring locally renowned singer, Sarah Mullis. It will also contain the recollections of people whose families have experienced the hospice's dedicated care as well as heartfelt thoughts and readings from the hospice team, including some wonderful volunteers.

Julia Evans, the hospice's Fundraising Development Manager said: "For the past 24 years Light up a Life has brought people together to remember our loved ones and reflect the loss we all feel, especially around Christmas time.

"In these unique and challenging times we are so grateful that our Wirral community is continuing to support the hospice. We would normally have the company of around two thousand people at the lights switch-on and we're going to miss everyone so much this year.

"We really cannot thank people enough as they continue to make their kind and thoughtful donations for Light up a Life which makes a massive contribution to the specialist care the hospice provides to our patients and their family and friends."

To sponsor a light for Light up a Life please call 0151 343 0778 or visit www.wirralhospice.org/light-up-a-life to make a donation online

