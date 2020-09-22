Try A 3 Month Trial Membership at The Neston Club

Author: The Neston Club Published: 22nd September 2020 15:22

The Neston Club offers some of the very best sports facilities in the North West of England.

It has a vibrant social appeal, where members enjoy meeting friends in the bars or dining in the Bistro 1881, whilst enjoying the excellent views across the Dee estuary.

We pride ourselves as being a family friendly, all inclusive club, which attracts and caters for all ages and abilities. During this challenging time The Neston Club has enriched the wellbeing of many of our members and has been an important support network for members of the local community.

The Neston Club is now offering a unique, 3 month trial membership, with the aim of encouraging more people to experience the positive benefits of being part of the club.

We have recently resurfaced our car park and upgraded our tennis flood lights to LED. Our next project will be to increase our fitness offering. There has never been a better time to join!

Come along for a 3 month trial period and find out why membership at the Neston Club will enrich your life. The Neston Club really is one club for all.

Visit us online for further details of the 3 month trial membership.

0151 336 4199

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

