  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Experienced Kitchen Fitters Wanted in Neston

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:48

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms are seeking experienced Kitchen Fitters to join the team.

Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms, Neston

Attention to detail is paramount, along with a high level of customer service as you will be working in customers' homes.

A minimum of 3 years experience is essential. You must be able to work alone and follow provided job sheets.

Excellent communication skills will be needed as you will be dealing directly with clients. Full driving licence and own tools are required.

For more information, please contact:

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms
17 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 336 5714
Email: sales@timelesskitchensandbathrooms.co.uk

Facebook

Instagram

Neston Life

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies