Experienced Kitchen Fitters Wanted in Neston

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:48

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms are seeking experienced Kitchen Fitters to join the team.

Attention to detail is paramount, along with a high level of customer service as you will be working in customers' homes.

A minimum of 3 years experience is essential. You must be able to work alone and follow provided job sheets.

Excellent communication skills will be needed as you will be dealing directly with clients. Full driving licence and own tools are required.

For more information, please contact:

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms

17 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 5714

Email: sales@timelesskitchensandbathrooms.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.