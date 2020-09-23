Experienced Kitchen Fitters Wanted in Neston
|Published: 23rd September 2020 09:48
Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms are seeking experienced Kitchen Fitters to join the team.
Attention to detail is paramount, along with a high level of customer service as you will be working in customers' homes.
A minimum of 3 years experience is essential. You must be able to work alone and follow provided job sheets.
Excellent communication skills will be needed as you will be dealing directly with clients. Full driving licence and own tools are required.
For more information, please contact:
Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms
17 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 336 5714
Email: sales@timelesskitchensandbathrooms.co.uk
