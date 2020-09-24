  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Willaston Retirement Development Plans Re-Submitted

Published: 24th September 2020 08:32

Developers McCarthy and Stone have been seeking planning permission to convert the former Royal British Legion site in Willaston to retirement apartments since 2018.

McCarthy and Stone development in Willaston

A swathe of objections from local residents contributed to the original proposal and a subsequent appeal earlier this year both being rejected by the Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee, mainly on the grounds of the effect on the character and appearance of the area and living conditions of nearby residents with regards to outlook, privacy and light.

Now McCarthy and Stone have submitted a revised planning application, in which they have reduced the overall height of the complex and realigned the layout to reduce the extent to which nearby properties would be overlooked.

Willaston Residents and Countryside Society, which co-ordinated the local response to the previous application, are now seeking local views on the revised plans, which can be viewed on the Council website here.

In publicity shared online and on the local village noticeboard, they ask residents to help them respond to the revised proposals with your views on whether a retirement home would be of benefit to the village; do the plans fit in with the character of the village; is there sufficient parking allowed for (30 spaces) and are there any other concerns that may need to be addressed.

In addition to making comments directly on the CWAC website, you can share your thoughts with the WRC&S by:

Please let us know your thoughts by:

Emailing: c.c.hampshire@btinternet.com
Phoning: 0151 327 4511 (Chris -Chair) or 0151 327 3099 (Barry - Planning Officer)
Writing to: c/o WR&CS Chair, 11 The Courtyard, Willaston, CH64 2UT

 

