Neston Businesses - Would You Like To Join a Local Kickstart Employment Scheme?

Published: 24th September 2020 08:53

Neston Community Youth Centre are exploring the appetite from local businesses in employing young people in newly created jobs for 6 months as part of the Government's Kickstart Scheme.

The scheme, launched earlier this month by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, fully funds 16-24 year olds into job placements with a grant paid to the employer. (More information on the Government website here).

The jobs must:

Be for a minimum of 25 hours per week for 6 months;

They must be new jobs and not replace existing or planned vacancies;

Pay the relevant National Minimum wage;

Not require substantial training before starting.

Importantly, there is no expectation that the jobs created will be sustainable beyond the 6 month period and the post can be refilled at the end of the 6 month period.

Making it work for Neston



Centre Manager Gareth Prytherch said: "There are currently over 120 young people who are unemployed in the area and many people will be familiar with the public transport challenges faced by them in accessing employment elsewhere. This is a great opportunity to support local young people towards sustainable employment.

"Normally small businesses would find it difficult to access this scheme as the criteria states it is for firms with a minimum of 30 employees. However, NCYC is considering becoming the local 'broker' organisation, meaning we could co-ordinate a Kickstart for 30 positions in the area, with, for example, 15 businesses taking 2 people each.

"We would like to know if this is something local businesses would be interested in if we were to become the broker.

"To this end, we have put together a very short survey and would ask as many local businesses as possible to take part."

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE

