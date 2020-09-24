All Public Venues Must Display New QR Code Poster

Published: 24th September 2020 12:43

Any location that welcomes the public must now display a COVID-19 QR poster, including hospitality, leisure & tourism, close contact services, places of worship and local authority buildings.



This is to support the NHS Test and Trace Service, which has this week launched the COVID-19 app.

From 24 September it is a legal requirement for the poster to be displayed, to enable people with the app on their smartphone to 'check-in' on the app, which can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple or Google app stores.

Once the app is downloaded, people can ‘check in' when they enter public buildings by scanning the QR code, which records the date and time they were present in a venue on the app, and therefore allows for notification of users if they have been in contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "The NHS COVID-19 app is a tool to break the chains of COVID-19 transmission, and help protect our health and care systems.

"I would urge everyone to download it. Alongside the app, it is equally important for public premises to print off and display the COVID-19 QR poster. The two complement each other and it is important our residents use both in their daily lives. By doing this, you will be really helping in a productive way to play your part in tracking the virus.

"If people ‘check in' to premises using the app on their phones, they can feel confident in the knowledge they will be notified by the app if they have come into contact with someone who may have been carrying the virus, is contagious and able to pass it on, but has yet to develop symptoms."

The downloadable poster and information about the initative can be found here.

Customer contact details need to be collected by the venue for those people who have not downloaded the app and are not able to ‘check-in' using the COVID-19 QR poster. Gathering contact details to support Test and Trace is already a legal requirement.

A template for collecting customer contact details for those who have not downloaded the app is available on the Council's website here.

Council officers are visiting venues to help make sure they are aware of the new legal requirements.

Further information about the app is available here.

