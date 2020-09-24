Neston High School Virtual Open Evening

Published: 24th September 2020 17:24

Take a look at Neston High School, with their Virtual Open Evening 2020



A range of videos are available to view, including a message from the Head Teacher, a Tour of the School, exploration of different subjects, chats with current students and more.

And, it's not for one night only....you can view the Open Evening presentations at your leisure, until the end of October.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.