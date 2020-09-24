  • Bookmark this page

Neston High School Virtual Open Evening

Published: 24th September 2020 17:24

Take a look at Neston High School, with their Virtual Open Evening 2020

A range of videos are available to view, including a message from the Head Teacher, a Tour of the School, exploration of different subjects, chats with current students and more.

And, it's not for one night only....you can view the Open Evening presentations at your leisure, until the end of October.

It's all available here

Neston High School - Virtual Open Evening

 

 

 

