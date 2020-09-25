Cheshire Police Announce New Community Policing Model

Published: 25th September 2020

Cheshire Police has launched its new approach to community policing, which will see dedicated police officers assigned to each of the county's 122 policing areas to tackle crime and support communities.

The initiative is designed to build on a previous policy of providing a dedicated PCSO and police community base for each area.

It is pledged that the new community police officers will work with their fellow PCSO, the wider policing team, and key partners to build relationships within the community, sharing the same mission to solve problems before they become more serious.

In the CH64 area, the designated personnel are as follows:

Neston & Parkgate

PC Mike Wakeling

PCSO Julie Malpeli

Little Neston & Burton

PC Jeremy Frankel

PCSO Linda Conway

Willaston

PC Chris Tyrer

PCSO Sarah Duffy

Members of the team will spend more time in the heart of the community and be given time to deal with issues that matter most to local residents, who will also be given more opportunities for contact, such as face-to-face surgeries.

The work of the new community policing teams will be supported by a funding package for each community, made available by the Police and Crime Commissioner from money seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Funding for community safety



There will be a £1000 funding pot for all 122 communities, and an additional £10,000 for all eight policing units, that local people can bid for to deliver projects which work with the local policing team and key partners to address specific issues.

In Neston this may go some way to make up for the loss of Project Rural Matters in 2019, which ran for several years in the CH64 area, providing support and grants for community safety projects, funded by the constabulary. Projects given funding included CCTV and other security measures for key buildings such as the Parish Church and NCYC; support for local groups such as Mums on a Mission (campaigning for a safer crossing on Burton Road); Smart Water anti-burglary kits and crime prevention publicity signage.

For more information visit www.cheshirepolice.uk

