Volunteer Gardeners Wanted in Willaston!

Published: 29th September 2020 12:46

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston have scheduled their next gardening session for Wednesday 7 October, between 10am and 12noon.

Weather permitting, they will be carrying out some light gardening work and could do with two additional volunteers to help out.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided, should an incentive be required!

If you can help, please contact Chris on 0151 327 4577 (numbers have to be restricted to 6 due to COVID-19 guidelines).

