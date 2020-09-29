New FREE Health and Wellbeing Courses at Neston Community Youth Centre
|Published: 29th September 2020 16:57
Food for Mood is the first of a programme of Health and Wellbeing courses being run in Neston by Amber Button
Over four weekly sessions*, starting on Tuesday October 6 and running from 12.30pm to 2pm, you will learn how to:
Boost your mood with food
Use foods that can help support positive mental wellbeing
Improve energy levels and help protect from unwanted illness
*Due to Covid, we are providing this course using a blended learning approach, offering a mix of face-to-face and online sessions. Face-to-face places are strictly by appointment only, to ensure safety.
If you would like to participate but prefer not to meet in a group, we can give you access to our online programme.
This course is free to attend if you are aged 19+ and live in the CH64 postcode area.
Future courses will include Managing Stress and Anxiety, a Confidence Masterclass and Mental Health First Aid Awareness.
All enquiries to donia@amberbutton.co.uk
Neston Community Youth Centre
Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE
