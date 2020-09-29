New FREE Health and Wellbeing Courses at Neston Community Youth Centre

Published: 29th September 2020 16:57

Food for Mood is the first of a programme of Health and Wellbeing courses being run in Neston by Amber Button

Over four weekly sessions*, starting on Tuesday October 6 and running from 12.30pm to 2pm, you will learn how to:

Boost your mood with food

Use foods that can help support positive mental wellbeing

Improve energy levels and help protect from unwanted illness

*Due to Covid, we are providing this course using a blended learning approach, offering a mix of face-to-face and online sessions. Face-to-face places are strictly by appointment only, to ensure safety.

If you would like to participate but prefer not to meet in a group, we can give you access to our online programme.

This course is free to attend if you are aged 19+ and live in the CH64 postcode area.

Future courses will include Managing Stress and Anxiety, a Confidence Masterclass and Mental Health First Aid Awareness.

All enquiries to donia@amberbutton.co.uk

Neston Community Youth Centre

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

