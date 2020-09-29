Neston Community Christmas Dinner to Skip a Year

Author: Louise Irvine Published: 29th September 2020 17:05

Louise Irvine, from the organisation committee for Neston's Community Christmas Dinner, writes to us about 2020's latest casualty on the local event calendar.

It is with great regret that we have taken the decision to cancel the Neston Community Christmas Dinner this year.

With Covid 19 restrictions in place it would not be possible to host the event. The health and wellbeing of all our guests and volunteers is paramount.

However, we will be in touch with as many of our usual guests as possible and we will be dropping off some hampers and gifts. keeping to social distance rules of course. If things improve we may be able to hold a Summer tea party, we will keep you all informed.

In the meantime I thought I would share just a few memories from last Christmas. In particular our lovely Irma Howell who is sadly no longer with us.

Stay safe and we will be back.

Louise, Emily, Andrew, Dave and all the volunteers.

