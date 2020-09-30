  • Bookmark this page

Take a Look at St Winefride's School With Their Virtual Open Day

Published: 30th September 2020 12:27

Learn, Laugh, Listen, Live and Love - that's the mission statement of St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston.

St Winefride's RC Primary School - Virtual Open Day

Whilst a normal Open Day is not currently possible, the school has prepared a fabulous video presentation, which gives a real flavour of everything the school stands for and delivers to its pupils.  

St Winefride's RC Primary School - Virtual Open Day

The school seeks to give every child the opportunity to fulfil their potential, encouraging them to be independent, creative, inquisitive, happy and confident.  

Watch the Open Day video on YouTube here

For more information, please contact:

admin@stwindefrides.cheshire.sch.uk

0151 338 2468

St Winefride's RC Primary School
Mellock Lane
Little Neston
CH64 9RW

Headteacher: Mrs D M Ormes

St Winefride's RC Primary School - Virtual Open Day

