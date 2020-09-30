Take a Look at St Winefride's School With Their Virtual Open Day

Published: 30th September 2020 12:27

Learn, Laugh, Listen, Live and Love - that's the mission statement of St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston.

Whilst a normal Open Day is not currently possible, the school has prepared a fabulous video presentation, which gives a real flavour of everything the school stands for and delivers to its pupils.

The school seeks to give every child the opportunity to fulfil their potential, encouraging them to be independent, creative, inquisitive, happy and confident.

For more information, please contact:

admin@stwindefrides.cheshire.sch.uk

0151 338 2468

St Winefride's RC Primary School

Mellock Lane

Little Neston

CH64 9RW

Headteacher: Mrs D M Ormes

