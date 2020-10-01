New Local Lockdown Measures May Be Announced in Cheshire West

Published: 1st October 2020 07:47

Cheshire West and Chester Council has proposed greater restrictions on household contact as it seeks to address a rising COVID-19 infection rate in the borough.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council and member for Little Neston, has written to Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Cre, to ask the Government to consider additional restrictions on mixing between households for Cheshire West, in line with those already in place in Merseyside, Halton and Warrington which it borders with.

Of possible additional concern for Neston residents, nearby North Wales has introduced extra measures which come into force today (Thursday 1 October). Covering Wrexham, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Conwy, rules mean that no-one can leave or enter these areas except for a limited set of reasons, including work, education, elite athletic training and competition, to provide care, to receive emergency assistance, to meet a legal obligation or access public services. It is still permitted to travel through the areas, allowing motorists to continue to use the A55 to get to or from Gwynedd and Anglesey. Also in these areas, when indoors, people can only be with members of their own household, including in hospitality settings.

So far, Cheshire West has kept infection rates lower than many other northern England areas. The most recent data showed a doubleing of the weekly infection rate to over 60 per 100,000 and rising, which led to the borough going on the national 'watch list' as a potential area of concern.

If the Government endorses this proposal, new restrictions would prevent households from meeting up with other households in homes or gardens, with some exceptions set out in law.

On 28 September, the borough's Outbreak Management Board - a cross party group, with representation from business, NHS, schools and community organisations - assessed the latest rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. It concluded that, by taking further action now, it may be possible to avoid significant additional pressure on local health and care services and more restrictive lockdown measures in the future.

The Council is continuing to work closely with neighbouring authorities, to ensure consistency of approach and to prevent, as far as possible, different rules from applying between different council areas, and continue to put the case for more resources, more testing and more local contact tracing.

Councillor Gittins said: "We are proud of the response to the pandemic by our residents, who have made an inspiring commitment to fight this virus across west Cheshire. This has helped to contain levels of infection in west Cheshire at below the levels experienced in other parts of the North.

"However, concerning data indicates a rapid increase in infections and more vulnerable people being infected. Many infections are being caused by households mixing. People are more comfortable in their own homes with family and friends, but people aren't safe in those situations as the mixing of households is spreading the virus. Some who have COVID-19 do not have symptoms but could still pass it on to someone else who could go on to develop more lethal complications.

"We propose these decisive actions with a heavy heart. We recognise that further measures will have a negative impact on the wellbeing of many of the people affected by them, so they shouldn't be considered lightly. But, by acting now rather than later, they would address some of the most frequent causes of transmission of COVID-19, by limiting the virus's ability to pass between different households. Evidence from cases within our area suggests that, by limiting transmission in the wider community, this will then help take pressure off our schools, NHS, care settings and key workers.

"These measures come at a significant local cost, and we will bring proposals forward in partnership with neighbouring councils to ensure they are fully funded across our sub-region, alongside measures to support businesses that will be adversely affected. We realise the challenges caused by new restrictions but feel it is the best option to tackle this virus at this point in the pandemic."

The Council will enhance its support for the most vulnerable people, ensuring that those who are isolated and need help are supported. Extensive measures are also in place to protect residents of care homes.

The Government will make the final decision on whether to implement the restrictions. Discussions are underway with officials and the timeframe for a decision from Government is unclear, but residents will be informed of developments at the earliest possible opportunity.

