The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Volunteer Scout Leaders Sought for Neston Area

Published: 1st October 2020 08:54

Scout leaders - good with knots, great with young people and looking for more adults to share the adventure.

The 1st Burton-in-Wirral Scout group is looking for volunteers to become scout leaders.

From their HQ in Ness, the group runs three sections - Beavers, Cubs and Scouts - for youngsters from the age of 6 to 14 years.  Adult volunteers are needed for all sections, but particulary for the Scouts.

There is plenty of information about the group on their website: www.1stburtoninwirral.org.uk - have a look then get in touch using the 'Contact Us' button.  Prospective volunteers will then be invited to meet with current leaders (COVID restrictions will dictate whether in person or online) to discuss exactly what's involved and to answer any questions you may have.

Be like Bear, say yes to a great new adventure. 

Bear Grylls

 

 

