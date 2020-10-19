  • Bookmark this page

Have Your Say on the Future of Neston Civic Hall

Published: 1st October 2020 10:27

Last week we published an article encouraging residents to complete a survey on Leisure and Sporting Facilities in West Cheshire.

Now we're highlighting one particular aspect of that survey which affects many people living in the Neston area.

Neston Civic Hall

One of the issues raised in the background paper to the survey is the future of Neston Civic Hall.  It is owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council and currently managed by Brio Leisure on their behalf.

The Hall has a rich history and, until the lockdown forced by COVID-19, has consistently been a well used venue for a range of activities from local interest groups to theatre, children's play sessions to indoor markets.

Cheshire West are asking if Neston Civic Hall should be handed over to a community organisation to run.  Neston Community Youth Centre have already expressed interest - they want the space saved for the community, to increase the range and availability of local activities. 

It is not for this website to speculate on what might otherwise happen to the venue, we will leave that to others to contemplate, but without further ado -

If you would like to see Neston Civic Hall safely delivered into the hands of a local organisation, PLEASE complete the survey.  You can opt to answer just some of the questions, so if you only want to complete the Neston section, you can skip to it, but please, do have your say:

COMPLETE THE SURVEY HERE

You can also email: briofutureoffer@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or request a paper questionnaire by phoning 01244 478 590.

Information sessions will take place via Microsoft Teams on the following dates:

Monday 19 October 2020, 6-7pm
Monday 26 October 2020, 3-4pm

To book onto one of these sessions and to receive information about how to access them, please contact: briofutureoffer@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

The survey will close on Sunday, 1 November 2020.

 

 

 

