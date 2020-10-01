Support Linghams on National Bookshop Day

Published: 1st October 2020 10:47

This Saturday is the annual Bookshop Day - a day to celebrate real-world, bricks and mortar bookshops throughout the country.

Our nearest local bookshop is Linghams of Heswall - an absolutely delightful shop offering a friendly welcome and a wide range of books for all interests and ages.

For Bookshop Day there's a 5% discount on all adult and children hardback books.

This is great opportunity to get ahead with your Christmas gift shopping, whilst showing your support for a local business.

Book it into your diary!

Saturday 3 October 2020, 9am to 5pm

Linghams

Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

See also: Bestselling Authors at Home Events with Liinghams

