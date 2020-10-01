  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Support Linghams on National Bookshop Day

Published: 1st October 2020 10:47

This Saturday is the annual Bookshop Day - a day to celebrate real-world, bricks and mortar bookshops throughout the country.

Linghams - Bookshop Day

 Our nearest local bookshop is Linghams of Heswall - an absolutely delightful shop offering a friendly welcome and a wide range of books for all interests and ages.

For Bookshop Day there's a 5% discount on all adult and children hardback books.

This is great opportunity to get ahead with your Christmas gift shopping, whilst showing your support for a local business.

Book it into your diary!

Saturday 3 October 2020, 9am to 5pm

Linghams
Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG

See also: Bestselling Authors at Home Events with Liinghams

 

