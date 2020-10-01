Support Linghams on National Bookshop Day
|Published: 1st October 2020 10:47
This Saturday is the annual Bookshop Day - a day to celebrate real-world, bricks and mortar bookshops throughout the country.
Our nearest local bookshop is Linghams of Heswall - an absolutely delightful shop offering a friendly welcome and a wide range of books for all interests and ages.
For Bookshop Day there's a 5% discount on all adult and children hardback books.
This is great opportunity to get ahead with your Christmas gift shopping, whilst showing your support for a local business.
Book it into your diary!
Saturday 3 October 2020, 9am to 5pm
Linghams
Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG
See also: Bestselling Authors at Home Events with Liinghams
