Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
West End Comes to Neston With Half Term Workshops

Published: 2nd October 2020 08:30

Hip & Harmony CIC are delighted to offer exciting half-term workshops this October.

musical theatre

Working with one of the best, award-winning choreographers in the business, we invite you to enrol your child for this incredible opportunity.

Beverley Norris Edmunds is a choreographer and movement Director with an impressive CV, including working in the West End, on Broadway and on TV.  She was an Olivier Award nominee for Best Show for 'The Worst Witch' and MEN award winner for Best Ensemble for Willy Russell's 'Our Day Out '.

Paula, Hip & Harmony Creative Director, is also no stranger to working within the business. Throughout her career she has sung with many critically acclaimed artists, such as Ringo Star, Damon Albarn, Seal, John Bonjovi and Imogen Heap, to name just a few.

Hip & Harmony CICThe workshops will be facilitated by Paula Prytherch and Beverley Norris Edmunds

The chance to attend a work-shop run by this impressive duo is not to be missed. Combining singing and dancing routines from West End Musicals with a contemporary twist, these one-day workshops will end in the routines being filmed, as a record of the day. Paula and Bev will centre on your child's enthusiasm to inspire and encourage them to have fun, build focus and confidence.

Paula says: "I am so excited to be working with Bev on these workshops. We are bringing the West End to Neston!

"Hip & Harmony recognises that recent times have been extremely challenging for many young people during these last few months, so these workshops are important and we want the children to enjoy a memorable holiday and have an opportunity to make new friends.

"Children do not need previous dancing, singing or acting ability and do not need to have attended one of our term-time Street Dance classes. No auditions are required - just a willingness to give it a go! The workshops are going to be great fun."

Details

Workshops will take place as follows:

Tuesday 27th October - 10am-2pm, Juniors aged 7-10 years.

This group will be working on a segment from ‘Matilda the Musical'. A stage-musical, based on the 1988 children's novel by the same name by Roald Dhal. This will be an upbeat and joyous day, that will get the children laughing, energised and engaged.

Thursday 29th October - 10am-2pm, Seniors aged 11-18 years.

This group will be working on a piece from Willy Russell's ‘Our Day Out'. The musical is about students from an inner-city school in Liverpool who go on a trip to Conwy Castle but before going away, they misbehave. The play is hilarious, lively and chaotic. The children joining this workshop will have opportunities to explore the theme of the play, while learning new singing and dancing disciplines.

Both workshops will take place at Dee Scout Hall, Burton Rd, CH64 9RE

Places cost just £10 per child for the day.  There are limited spaces and they will be very popular. Please contact paula@hipandharmony.co.uk to express interest for your child to attend and to receive an enrolment form.

 

