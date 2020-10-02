Cheshire Community Rangers Seek Volunteers for the Great Outdoors

Author: Cheshire Community Rangers Published: 2nd October 2020 11:00

Cheshire Community Rangers need you! Have you ever thought about volunteering? Do you enjoy getting stuck in on a project? If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Working as a volunteer with the Rangers, who are based at Willaston Community Farm, is a great opportunity to learn new skills, put existing skills to use, have fun and be part of a team.

Just some of the things you'll be involved in:

habitat creation and management;

community improvements;

heritage and wildlife conservation;

environmental education;

community outreach and involvement;

site patrols.



Please apply via the website - www.communityrangerservice.org

Or for more information you can also call 07377 891528.

We can't wait to hear from you!

