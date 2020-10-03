Cheshire West Outbreak Board Discusses Current Covid-19 Position in Borough

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 3rd October 2020 09:05

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Covid-19 Outbreak Board met for the second time in a week on Friday, and heard that infection rates in the borough have multiplied since the beginning of September.

Screenshot from Friday's meeting of CWAC's COVID-19 Outbreak Board

Director of Public Health for the authority, Ian Charlesworth, told the meeting that on 1st September there were 39 known active cases of Covid-19 in the borough, which had risen to 237 by 29th September. Rates are monitored daily and overall the infection rate for the last 7 days is 69 per 100,000 and rising. Local figures for each ward can be found on a map, here.

Looking at the demographics, Mr Charlesworth said that over half of cases were amongst female residents and that overall, around 25% of cases were in the 20-29 year old age group.

Although worrying, the figure remains significantly lower than neighbouring boroughs - one example given was Warrington, where the rate is 180 per 100k.

It was also confirmed that there are currently 10 beds occupied by Covid patients at the Countess of Chester Hospital, with 2 in high dependency. At Wirral's Arrowe Park, 59 patients are receiving treatment for coronavirus, with 8 in high dependency.

Currently Cheshire West and Chester is an 'area of concern' on the Government watch list, the step before additional local measures are introduced, whilst its neighbours Wirral, North Wales and Warrington are already applying extra regulations, including a legally enforceable ban on households mixing.

During the meeting, chaired by Leader of the Council, Cllr Louise Gittins, members of the board expressed concerns over the potential effects of additional measures on individuals and businesses. Council Chief Executive Andrew Lewis outlined a number of complementary support measures that were being investigated for implementation ahead of further restrictions, including support for businesses, increased availability of testing, extended contact tracing and enhanced support for the vulnerable, including those in care homes. He said that the Council would also be proactive on ensuring access to Covid-secure public services and in making sure the community is kept well informed.

It was also pointed out that further lockdown style restrictions could have a significant effect on mental health. Dr Appleton, speaking on behalf of the NHS, said that she has requested that a helpline, set up during the height of lockdown earlier this year, be reinstated and that there is now quicker access to appointments with the community mental health team.

Councillors were keen to see the relatively low rate in the borough continued, and said the clear message must be for residents and businesses to follow the current guidelines and the 'FACE, HANDS, SPACE' mantra, meaning wear a mask, keep washing hands thoroughly and maintain a 2m distance between you and anyone outside your own household or 'bubble.' The Council's website has more information.

A video of Friday's meeting can be viewed here. (Go to agenda point 6 for the bulk of the discussions).

The next meeting of the board will take place on Wednesday 9 October 2020 at 6pm. It is the intention of the board to make the meeting interactive, so that members of the public can put their questions, live, to the experts on the panel. Further details of this will be circulated shortly.

