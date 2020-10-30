  • Bookmark this page

Half Term Halloween Course with Neston's Little Actors

Published: 5th October 2020 09:34

Join Little Actors Theatre in Neston for some spooky fun this half term, with a Halloween-themed performing arts course.

Aimed at children aged 5-11 years, this is a week long course comprising drama and musical theatre led by professional actors and funded by Neston Town Council and the Arts Council.

Dates: Monday 26th - Friday 30th October 2020
Times: 10am-3pm
Venue: Little Actors Theatre, 26-30 Brook Street, Neston, CH64 6TD
Cost: £80 or £40 concessions

All COVID-19 safety procedures are in place. Places are limited so apply early to avoid disappointment!!

Details from mail@littleactorstheatre,com, 0151 336 4302 or www.littleactorstheatre.com

 

Halloween

 

About Cookies