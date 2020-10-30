Some FREE Places Now Available for Half Term Halloween Course with Little Actors

Published: 23rd October 2020 10:00

Join Little Actors Theatre in Neston for some spooky fun this half term, with a Halloween-themed performing arts course.

Aimed at children aged 5-11 years, this is a week long course comprising drama and musical theatre led by professional actors and funded by Neston Town Council and the Arts Council.

Dates: Monday 26th - Friday 30th October 2020

Times: 10am-3pm

Venue: Little Actors Theatre, 26-30 Brook Street, Neston, CH64 6TD

Cost: £80 or £40 concessions

NEWSFLASH!!! Due to a change in funding we are now able to offer free places on our half term course next week for children from unwaged families on free school meals. All applications will be treated in confidence.

All COVID-19 safety procedures are in place. Places are limited so apply early to avoid disappointment!!

Details from mail@littleactorstheatre,com, 0151 336 4302 or www.littleactorstheatre.com

