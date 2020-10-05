Cheshire West on Watchlist - Residents Encouraged to Help Reduce COVID-19 Infection Rate

Published: 5th October 2020 09:44

n the seven days to 26 September, there were 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cheshire West. This compares to 136 cases in west Cheshire in the previous week (13 to 19 September).

The number of positive test results in each local authority area is updated regularly and data can be viewed here. You can also find out how many current cases there are in each ward here.

Positive COVID-19 cases increased rapidly in September and continue to rise weekly, which has led to Cheshire West and Chester being added to the Government's watchlist as an area of concern. However, the borough is still not adopting additional local lockdown measures that have been introduced in neighbouring areas such as Wirral, North Wales and Warrington.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "Our inclusion on the watchlist as an area of concern is a fair reflection of the position we face, with an increasing level of infection in our borough. We are also seeing increasing rates in areas we are close to, such as North Wales, Merseyside, Halton and Warrington.

"Last week we asked the Government to implement restrictions on household mixing in Cheshire West to try to protect public health and prevent further pressures being placed on the borough's health and social care providers.

"We expect a decision this week, but we feel even stricter measures will need to be implemented in the future if cases continue to rise and this would be detrimental to residents' health and the local economy. Residents can play their part to make a difference and prevent transmission of the virus."

How residents can play their part to reduce the infection rate:

Wash hands as often as you can

Cover your face when out and about

Keep two metres away from others

Protect yourself! Put the NHS COVID-19 App on your phone

Got symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test - call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus

Tested positive? Stay home for a fortnight

Avoid unnecessary travel to other areas and to North Wales which has lockdown restrictions

Report unsafe COVID-19 practices to regulatoryservices@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

See also:

Cheshire West Outbreak Board discusses current Covid-19 position in borough

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.