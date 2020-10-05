New President for The Neston Club

Published: 5th October 2020 09:58

Congratulations to Debbie Mason Smith who was voted in as the new President at the Neston Club AGM, taking over from Tony Bush, who has been in the seat for the last seven years.

Debbie has been a member of the Club since 1987, initially playing squash, then tennis, becoming Captain of the Friendly Team.

All four of her children have played cricket and tennis and she is keen to maintain the Club's cohesiveness, as well as steering it through the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Debbie will be ably supported by Chairman Jon Schofield, and the Management team, as well as husband Al Smith.

The Neston Club is currently offering a three month trial membership for anyone wishing to have a taste of what is available. More details on the club's website, here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.