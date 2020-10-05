  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Book Now for Moonlight Flicks at Wirral's Claremont Farm

Published: 5th October 2020 11:47

Wrap up warm, grab a deckchair or picnic blanket and head for Claremont Farm in Clatterbridge for Moonlight Flicks this October.

Just a short hop from Neston, between the 10th and 18th October you can enjoy blockbuster movies such as Jurassic Park, Knives Out, The Greatest Showman and more, on Chester Storyhouse's giant 30ft screen, on loan for the season.

Some reserved seating is also available for those quick off the mark, and all social distancing guidelines will be carefully adhered to.

Screenings will go ahead as soon as it's dark, and only a howling gale will see any cancelled. A passing drizzle will not stop the fun.

There will be street food and drinks available to purchase on site.

For more information on dates, times and tickets, visit the website here.

Moonlight Flicks, Claremont Farm

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies