Book Now for Moonlight Flicks at Wirral's Claremont Farm

Published: 5th October 2020 11:47

Wrap up warm, grab a deckchair or picnic blanket and head for Claremont Farm in Clatterbridge for Moonlight Flicks this October.

Just a short hop from Neston, between the 10th and 18th October you can enjoy blockbuster movies such as Jurassic Park, Knives Out, The Greatest Showman and more, on Chester Storyhouse's giant 30ft screen, on loan for the season.

Some reserved seating is also available for those quick off the mark, and all social distancing guidelines will be carefully adhered to.

Screenings will go ahead as soon as it's dark, and only a howling gale will see any cancelled. A passing drizzle will not stop the fun.

There will be street food and drinks available to purchase on site.

For more information on dates, times and tickets, visit the website here.

