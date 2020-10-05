  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Parkgate Temporary Traffic Lights Being Removed

Published: 5th October 2020 12:29

As the busy visitor season begins to quieten down, Cheshire West and Chester Council is removing a number of social distancing measures in the popular tourist destination of Parkgate, including the temporary traffic lights on The Parade.

Parkgate temporary traffic lights

The traffic lights were installed to help manage the high volume of traffic and enable people to effectively maintain social distance. The council's Highways team installed the temporary traffic lights between Mostyn Square and the Red Lion on the Parade, one of the narrowest sections and hazardous pinch-points during busy times. The lights have supported the flow of traffic, slowing down vehicles, making the Parade a safer environment for pedestrians and the Government's social distancing requirements.

Cllr Martin Barker, Cheshire West and Chester ward member for Parkgate, said: "It has been great to see so many tourists visiting and enjoying all Parkgate has to offer and supporting our local businesses.

"This year's summer season has been unprecedented and has required residents and businesses to be flexible and responsive to the changing environment.

"I would like to thank them all for their support and extreme patience during this period."

Barriers placed outside Elephant Bank at The Cross in Neston have also been removed, as planned. It is anticipated that there will be less demand for al fresco dining space as the Autumn/Winter season arrives.

 

 

 

