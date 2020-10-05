  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Enjoy A Virtual Tour of Neston Primary School

Published: 5th October 2020 13:24

As open days are currently off the agenda, Neston Primary School has joined other local educators in providing a virtual tour of their premises, to give a glimpse of the many and varied activities available to children at the school.

Neston Primary School Virtual Open Day 2020

The School's mission statement is to 'Work hard to make this a welcoming, busy, safe and healthy school, where you will see happy, respectful children who enjoy learning and are doing their very best to achieve their full potential now and later in life.'

 

Neston Primary School Virtual Open Day 2020

 

The video presentation gives a real taste of numerous ways in which the school achieves that aim every day. From outdoor pursuits to work in the community, from hands-on experiments to the most up to date technology in the classrooms, Neston Primary really does inspire individuals to succeed.

Watch  the Virtual Tour and Prospectus here

For more information, please contact:

Neston Primary School
Burton Road, Neston,
Cheshire.
CH64 9RE

Tel: 0151 338 2500
Email: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

Neston Primary School Virtual Open Day 2020

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies