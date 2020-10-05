Enjoy A Virtual Tour of Neston Primary School

Published: 5th October 2020 13:24

As open days are currently off the agenda, Neston Primary School has joined other local educators in providing a virtual tour of their premises, to give a glimpse of the many and varied activities available to children at the school.

The School's mission statement is to 'Work hard to make this a welcoming, busy, safe and healthy school, where you will see happy, respectful children who enjoy learning and are doing their very best to achieve their full potential now and later in life.'

The video presentation gives a real taste of numerous ways in which the school achieves that aim every day. From outdoor pursuits to work in the community, from hands-on experiments to the most up to date technology in the classrooms, Neston Primary really does inspire individuals to succeed.

Watch the Virtual Tour and Prospectus here

For more information, please contact:

Neston Primary School

Burton Road, Neston,

Cheshire.

CH64 9RE

Tel: 0151 338 2500

Email: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

