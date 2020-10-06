Current COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64 Area as Council Adjusts for National Counting Error

Published: 6th October 2020 09:19

An error in the national data on COVID-19, blamed on a spreadsheet glitch at Public Health England, has seen figures adjusted upwards across the UK.

According to the count by ward of positive cases reported (available here), the figures in the Neston area for 26.9.20 - 3.10.20 inclusive are:

Little Neston - 5 (equates to 106.09 per 100k)

Neston - 10 (177.81 per 100k)

Parkgate - 5 (101.30 per 100k)

Willaston & Thornton - 12 (243.80 per 100k)

The 14 day cumulative total per 100,000 for the whole of the UK is 163.1.

Despite the figures, and the Neston area's proximity to Wirral and North Wales, both of which have seen additional local lockdown restrictions imposed, CH64 as part of Cheshire West and Chester is not currently subject to any special measures. This may change soon, however, as the council has applied to central government for the implementation of a ban on households mixing and for additional funding to put in place measures to mitigate the effects of local lockdown rules on businesses and residents.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is supporting individuals affected by the error in counting, which resulted in 15,841 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the week to 2 October not being included on national statistics, or entered into the Test and Trace System.

All those who tested positive for COVID-19 during that time have been informed and were instructed to self-isolate in line with the established national guidance. However, their omission from the Test and Trace system means that people who were, or may have been, in close contact with them were not notified.

Those people are now in the process of being contacted through the national contact tracing service, but many will receive notification later than the 24-48 hour time period recommended by public health experts. The Council is also working to support these individuals and to trace the people they have been in contact with.

Councillor Louise Gittins said: "This is concerning news and we are working to resolve this situation so that contacts of those who were infected are informed and are able to self-isolate. Infections at a local level have been rising rapidly over recent weeks. Cheshire East and Cheshire West were recently added to the national watchlist as areas of concern, and this latest development with a large increase in case numbers only serves to reinforce the work which is already underway.

"It was agreed at the borough's cross-party Outbreak Management Board last Monday that action needs to be taken now to arrest the current trend and limit further spread of the virus as quickly as possible."

The Council is working closely with Cheshire East and Warrington councils to put forward a package of local measures with additional funding from government alongside further restrictions on household mixing in line with other parts of the north of England.

