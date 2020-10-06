  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Check Out Some Freaky Fungi at Ness Gardens This Halloween

Published: 6th October 2020 09:52

This Halloween, the whole family from toddlers to grandparents can take part in Ness Gardens' Halloween Trail.

Halloween at Ness Gardens

The Ness Gardens education officers have been hard at work creating a fantastic adventure through the Ness woodland. Full of scares, surprises and a fair few laughs, this journey will take you through some of the peculiar species of fungi that inhabit the gardens.

Enjoy a stroll through the grounds and marvel at the autumnal splendour and fiery colours all around. A perfect retreat for all the family this Halloween!

There's no need to book, just turn up and ask for a trail sheet at the admissions desk. This year's trail will be free of charge, but please bring your own pencil.

From 24 October to 1 November 2020, 10am to 4pm daily.

Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY

Comments

