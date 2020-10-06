Check Out Some Freaky Fungi at Ness Gardens This Halloween
|Published: 6th October 2020 09:52
This Halloween, the whole family from toddlers to grandparents can take part in Ness Gardens' Halloween Trail.
The Ness Gardens education officers have been hard at work creating a fantastic adventure through the Ness woodland. Full of scares, surprises and a fair few laughs, this journey will take you through some of the peculiar species of fungi that inhabit the gardens.
Enjoy a stroll through the grounds and marvel at the autumnal splendour and fiery colours all around. A perfect retreat for all the family this Halloween!
There's no need to book, just turn up and ask for a trail sheet at the admissions desk. This year's trail will be free of charge, but please bring your own pencil.
From 24 October to 1 November 2020, 10am to 4pm daily.
Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY
