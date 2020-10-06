  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Wirral Bazaar Goes Virtual for 2020

Published: 6th October 2020 10:02

Another much-loved annual event in the area has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - Wirral Bazaar will be going virtual, hopefully for one year only.

Wirral Bazaar

Usually hundreds of people flock to the annual Christmas event at Thornton Manor, where many gifts, decorations and delights for the festive table are snapped up, whilst money is raised for North West Cancer Research.

In a post on social media, the organisers said this week: "Unfortunately, after much deliberation we have come to the necessary decision to cancel Wirral Bazaar 2020. It has been a difficult period for North West Cancer Research and although we would love nothing more than to carry on and support their life-saving work, the safety of our stallholders and supporters must come first. We'll be back next year, bigger and better.

"Until then, we welcome you to join us at our Virtual Wirral Bazaar, from 1 - 14 November. Every purchase through one of our stallholders will give 10% toward life-saving cancer research. All proceeds raised go directly to North West Cancer Research.

"Browse, shop and donate. It's the perfect start to Christmas - all from the comfort of your sofa!"

The event will be accessible via the Wirral Bazaar website here.

 

