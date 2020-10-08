Local Media Business in Neston For Sale

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 8th October 2020 07:48

After over twelve years providing Neston with its free local news service, I will be standing down at the end of this year.

It's been a challenging, exhilarating and, for the most part, thoroughly enjoyable experience to bring Neston its news and current affairs service since 2008.

I know that the AboutMyArea website, our weekly Neston News and the mobile app, Neston Life, are all well used and appreciated locally, so I very much hope to be able to find the right pair (or pairs) of hands to continue with this successful business once I've stepped down.

For me and for my family, the time has come for a change, the opportunity to do some other things that have been on the wishlist for a long while.

Business for Sale



This community-focused, home-based business is comprised of several elements:

Franchise for hyperlocal news websites AboutMyArea CH60, 61, 62, 63 and 64 - Over the past 12 1/2 years I have concentrated on the CH64 area, but the potential is there to develop the wider area including Heswall, Bebington and Bromborough. Google stats for CH64 are generally around 16-20k visitors, 40k sessions per month. This part of the business also includes the Neston News weekly e-newsletter, published every Wednesday morning.

Neston Life Mobile App - Since its launch in 2018 it has received well over 100,000 visits. It has proved to be a valuable add-on to the business and community. There is huge potential to improve on its performance so far and expand to a wider geographical area.

Social Media - Facebook page (Neston Life) : 4600+ followers; Twitter (Neston News) : 2900 followers; Instagram (Neston_Life) : 1000 followers (Instagram is not the ideal platform for local news output, but we have used it from time to time for business promotions. It could be developed further in the right hands).

The focus has always been on supplying an accurate, up-to-date local news and information service, promotion of local events and support for local businesses. Income is derived from advertisers paying to be exposed to our audience and who wish to support the local community news output.

You will need to have an interest in local news and writing. Marketing or sales experience is helpful but not essential. Initial training and on-going support will be provided by arrangement.

This is an established, home-based business that offers great job satisfaction due to its community involvement. The reason for selling is simply that it's time for a change for me, and new eyes/ears/hands will doubtless be good for the business and therefore the community.

For all enquiries, contact Carrie Spacey on 07786 965750 or send an email

