The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Outreach Post Office Van Service Continues in Willaston

Author: Dr Chris Hampshire, WR&CS Published: 8th October 2020 08:05

Willaston Residents & Countryside Society (WR&CS) is delighted to advise that the Post Office have extended the provision of the Post Office Outreach service using the mobile van for Willaston to March 2021, given the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The mobile Post Office branch van will therefore continue to be parked on the village green from 12.30pm to 2.30pm every Tuesday.

WR&CS hopes that Willaston residents find that the continuing provision of this Post Office facility is a valuable community amenity and our thanks go to the staff who are providing this service.

 

Post Office Outreach Service

 

