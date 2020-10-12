  • Bookmark this page

Neston Community Cyber Centre to Re-Open With Safety in Mind

Published: 8th October 2020 08:16

Organisers are excited to announce that the Neston Community Cyber Centre, based at the Methodist Church, will re-open on Monday, 12 October 2020.

Neston Cyber CentrePhoto taken at the Cyber Centre pre-Covid. Now, members and buddies will need to wear masks and follow all safety guidelines.

Treasurer Allen Roochove said: "It has taken a lot of planning and organising to ensure our Members' safety. This means only three computers can be used per session - one for the Buddy running the session and two computers for Members. We may have to limit Member sessions to one hour if the Cyber Centre gets busy.

Here are our safety rules that must be followed at all times:

  • Masks must be worn at all times;
  • To enter the Cyber Centre, people need to ring the front door bell for entry;
  • Track and trace information must be given;
  • Hand gel is available and, when people leave the Cyber Centre, the Buddy will wipe down the keyboard, mouse and working area.

Remember our Buddies are here to help people with their computers, tablets and mobile phones.

We are still providing free internet and WiFi and colour printing is available at a very low cost!

Below you will see our up to date opening hours.

We're really looking forward to seeing both members and prospective new members at the Neston Community Cyber Centre."

Neston Cyber Centre Opening Hours

More about Neston Cyber Centre.

