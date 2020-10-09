Neston Schoolgirl Gives Bus Stop Refurb a Kick Start

Published: 9th October 2020 08:03

A schoolgirl living in Neston has seen her appeal to Cheshire West and Chester Council bear fruit, as the authority gave her local bus stop a much needed overhaul.

Cllr Louise Gittins with Erin Holmes at the newly refurbished bus stop on Burton Road, Neston

Erin Holmes, aged 11, wrote to the Council earlier this year, saying:

"I am writing to ask whether there is any work that can be done to a bus stop near me. It is on Burton Road opposite Talbot Avenue, Neston.

"I have noticed it recently because in September, I will be going to High School and this will be my bus stop. It looks neglected: the paint is peeling off and the windows are filthy. Please could you have a look and let me know if there is anything you could do to make it nicer. It would be great if you could as I will be using it for the next seven years of my life.

"Yours gratefully, Erin Holmes (age 11)."

Following the plea, Cheshire West and Chester Council's Transport Team agreed that the bus stop was well below the expected standard and something indeed could be done.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council met with Erin to inspect the work done: "Thank you Erin, our community superstar for bringing this to our attention. The bus stop was clearly in need of a full refurbishment and will now be a far more welcoming place to wait for the school bus.

"Erin told me she was really excited when she went this week and noticed it looked great."

How the bus stop looked when Erin wrote to the Council.

