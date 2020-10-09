Remember a Loved One With a Wirral Rainbow Flower

Published: 9th October 2020 10:18

British Ironworks has been commissioned to produce a stunning Rainbow Flower, to recognise the challenges faced by the NHS this year.

A limited number of these special flowers are available and can be reserved now for a minimum donation of £25 to show support for your local hospitals or perhaps in memory or celebration of a special person.

All funds raised will go to WUTH Charity which is the official charity of Wirral University Teaching Hospital (WUTH). The charity supports patients and staff at the Trust's Arrowe Park Hospital and Clatterbridge Hospital.

The flowers will go on display in the grounds of both hospitals, creating a stunning carpet of colour to mark an extraordinary year and to remember those who have passed, or been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information please contact wuth.charity@nhs.net / call 0151 482 7788 (8am-5pm Mon-Fri) or complete the form here.

