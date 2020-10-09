  • Bookmark this page

Spectacles Found in Ness - Updated

Published: 9th October 2020 15:14

Glasses and owner now happily reunited. Thank you to those that responded.

original article follows... 

A pair of glasses with clip-on sunglasses has been found on the New Houses footpath that runs from Well Lane in Ness to the marshes at Quayside.

They were at the swing-gate where the farm track becomes a pedestrian path and the spectacles seem to be relatively new and are undamaged.

If you believe these may be yours, please call or send a text to the finder on 0757 976 5585.

 

Lost and found

 

