COVID-19 Infection Rate Doubles in Cheshire West

Published: 10th October 2020 11:32

In the seven days to 6 October, there were 555 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cheshire West.

In the CH64 area the risk level remains 'high, with the figures for the week to 7.10.20 as follows (previous week's figures in brackets):

Little Neston - 5 (5)

Neston - 14 (10)

Parkgate - 6 (5)

Willaston & Thornton 17 (12)

You can follow stats by ward here.

Positive cases have more than doubled in recent weeks and the latest figures compares to 214 cases in west Cheshire between 20 to 26 September.

The current infection rate on 6 October is 163 cases per 100,000 of population, according to Public Health England. The number of positive test results in each local authority area is updated regularly and data for Cheshire West can be viewed here.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Louise Gittins said: "The borough's rate of positive cases per 100,000 people has more than doubled over recent weeks - many of which have been caused by families and friends mixing between households.

"This is not a trend that is unique to our borough, but it's vital that we continue to do everything we can to protect our communities and limit the spread of the virus.

"People can have the virus without showing symptoms and pass it on to others without realising so it is important residents play their part to protect our community by continuing to social distance, wear face coverings and wash their hands.

"The Council will play our part by working closely with our neighbouring Councils and partners across the public, private and voluntary sectors to ensure that support is in place for everyone who needs our help the most. This will include enhanced support for our most vulnerable residents, people who are socially isolated, and the continued protection of residents in care homes."

How you can play your part to reduce the infection rate:

Wash hands as often as you can

Cover your face when out and about

Keep two metres away from others

Protect yourself! Put the NHS COVID-19 App on your phone

Got symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test - call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus

Tested positive? Stay home for a fortnight

Avoid unnecessary travel to other areas and to North Wales which has lockdown restrictions

Report unsafe COVID-19 practices to regulatoryservices@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

