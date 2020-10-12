Clocking On - Latest News from Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth, Friends of Hadlow Road Station Published: 12th October 2020 09:26

Hilary Booth, from The Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston, updates us on what's been going on there lately.

The benches on the South platform have now all had wood preservative applied and the signal box has been painted inside and outside.

Repairs to the timber of the door frame to the toilet area, have been completed and the timber has been repainted.

The clock is in situ in the waiting room and looks really good. Very 1950's - as you can see in this photo featuring Andy and John who took care of the cleaning and refixing of the clock.

There was a proposed visit of 90 children from a school at the top of the Wirral, but sadly had to be postponed due to the local lockdown in Merseyside.

Cheshire Best Kept Station Awards for 2020 will be using Hadlow Road Station as a backdrop for these awards. The date of filming is to be advised, but it will be mid/end of October.

We are still awaiting CWAC to get a tender to replace the rotting timber on the Signal Box steps, after which, when completed FHRS will repaint them.

There will not be any more gardening days for a while, but we will keep you informed as soon as they start up again.

Lastly, we re-opened the Pop-up-café as a take away on Sunday September 27th and it was a great success. A large number of people came and fortunately the weather was lovely, so all sitting around the station grounds once more. A really lovely morning. A true village community atmosphere, and we even had our own "Policeman" to keep us all in order. !!

We will open the Pop-up-café again on Sunday 18th October from 10am-12noon (We will only be selling a total of 75 bacon baps). Obviously this will be weather permitting. It would not be much fun sitting around the platform in lashing rain, so fingers crossed for decent weather again, so that we can all meet up once more.

Take care. Stay safe.

Hilary Booth

