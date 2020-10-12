Be Happy - New Music Video Filmed in Parkgate

Published: 12th October 2020 14:58

Merseyside singer and songwriter Sol Django has given a nod to the Neston area in his latest single release 'Be Happy.'

Locals will no doubt recognise the scenery in the video that accompanies the single. Listen carefully, too, for a shout-out for ice cream at Parkgate.

The song is written and performed by Sol, with Cassandra Hill featuring colourfully in the video. It's lovely - check it out:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.