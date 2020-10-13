Neston

Local News CH64 - What the New COVID-19 Tier System Means Here Published: 13th October 2020 07:17 Neston and the surrounding villages that make up the CH64 postcode area are in the borough of Cheshire West and Chester, which will be under Covid Alert Level High (Tier 2) restrictions from this week. However, the area borders with Wirral, which has been categorised as Covid Alert Level Very High (Tier 3). Residents may therefore need to be aware of both, depending on where they generally work, socialise or exercise. Restrictions come into force from Wednesday 14 October. Cheshire West and Chester - HIGH risk area - (from the authority's website): People must not socialise with anybody outside of their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.

People must not socialise in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other spaces like beaches or parks.

Businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a COVID-Secure manner, other than those which remain closed in law.

Certain businesses selling food or drink on their premises are required to close between 10pm and 5am. Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises, can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through.

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees.

Exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors. These will only be permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with (or share a support bubble with).

People can continue to travel to venues or amenities which are open, for work or to access education, but should look to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. People must: Wear a face covering in those areas where this is mandated. People should continue to: Follow social distancing rules.

Work from home where they can effectively do so.

Walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

Wirral - VERY HIGH risk area Wirral Council are in the process of updating their website to reflect the full effect of new restrictions. Check here for updates. Meanwhile, the BBC is reporting the restrictions in Wirral (and the wider Liverpool City Region) will be: You must not socialise with anybody you do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events.



You must not socialise in a group of more than six in an outdoor public space such as a park or beach, the countryside, a public garden or a sports venue.

You should work at home wherever possible. If you cannot do this, you can return to your workplace but your employer must make arrangements for you to work safely.

Schools and nurseries remain open. In schools and colleges that teach Year 7 and above, face coverings should be worn by adults and pupils when moving around the premises.

Pubs, bars, gyms, leisure centres and betting shops in the area will close from Wednesday 14 October. Pubs and bars can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant, which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal.

Shops are allowed to open. Face coverings must be worn in shops, supermarkets and shopping centres.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals are able to go ahead, but with restrictions on the number of attendees. However, wedding receptions are not allowed.



You should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK if you live in the area, and people who live elsewhere should avoid staying overnight in the area.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in CH64, 4th to 11th October, figures for week to 6 October in brackets: Little Neston - less than 2 (5) Neston - 14 (17) Parkgate 6 (5) Willaston & Thornton 19 (17) Data here. For more information please visit: nhs/coronavirus www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk www.wirral.gov.uk