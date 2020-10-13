  • Bookmark this page

Gordale Petrol Station Now Re-opened

Published: 13th October 2020 09:14

Following an extensive upgrade programme, the petrol station at Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Neston, is now open for business once again.

Gordale petrol station

Fuel pumps have all been upgraded and you now have the option to pay at the pump by card, as well as in the filling station shop, which is operating under all safety guidelines.

Just a few minor cosmetic updates are still being completed, but the main operation is fully functional.

From Wednesday 14th September the new opening hours for the Gordale Petrol Station are as follows:

  • 7am - 8.30pm Monday - Saturday
  • 8.30am - 8.30pm on Sunday

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF

 

